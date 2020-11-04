Nigeria’s leading provider of e-learning platforms, EduTech, in collaboration with Obafemi Awolowo University Center for Distance Learning (OAU CDL have announced the successful graduation of 200 nursing students with two of the graduates bagging first-class degrees.

Speaking about the prospects and challenges of online learning during a recent webinar organised by EduTech, a technology learning platform, its General Manger, Mr. Femi Shonubi, said EduTech was able to reduce the cost of bandwidth to support students’ online connectivity and that the online programme was able to eliminate challenges of hostel accommodation for campus students and the challenges of transportation for off-campus students, since they could have virtual online studies with their lecturers from the comfort of their homes.

He said, “We are delighted to help facilitate another batch of graduates in partnership with the OAU CDL. Coming at a time that there’s renewed focus on alternate means of studying following the Covid-19 pandemic, we are pleased to prove that e-learning platforms are not only viable in Africa but hardworking students can leverage our platforms to bag first-class degrees as demonstrated by the duo of Olumuyiwa Elizabeth Amoo and Dolapo Rukayat Adebisi who finished top of the class following four-rigorous years of studying including practical and written examinations.”

The company also announced the launch of its student financing solution. Named EduCollect, the education financing gateway aggregates funders to provide loans to students of various academic institutions. Created for both students and guardians, the product facilitates secure loans to allow students continue with their studies without the added pressure of bulk, upfront payments.

“As a pioneer in the education financing space in Nigeria, EduCollect will provide unparalleled access to short-term loans with a convenient repayment regime at some of the lowest interest rates in the market without any collateral. By following three simple steps, interested students can secure their education through EduCollect,” explained Shonubi.

Since its inception in 2012, EduTech has partnered with and deployed e-Learning solutions for a broad spectrum of entities ranging from universities to corporate institutions as it focuses on its goal of bridging the gap between demand for and access to quality education through the process of decentralizing the traditional method of learning. its current partners include Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Lagos amongst others.