From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Vice Chancellor of Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, Prof Joseph Iorapuu, says he has been inspired to establish a music department at the university to encourage and harness talents in the music industry.

The VC stated this in Makurdi on Saturday while reviewing a documentary film, EE Zuzu – A Life of Songs – produced and directed by Mr Bem Pever.

Ephraim Eryum Zuzu, EE Zuzu for short, is a composer of Tiv gospel songs. He is one man who took the NKST gospel songs and has given them a unique rhythm that has been appreciated by many Tiv language speakers.

The VC who disclosed he has been listening to Zuzu’s songs for a long time urged him to continue his good work saying as he sings praises to God and people are dancing here on earth, that is the same way the angels are dancing to his songs in heaven.

He said his songs are not only symbolic, but they also teach life-changing lessons and have the rich Tiv culture and traditions embedded in them.

He declared that Zuzu is not only talented in music but can be adopted as a double professor of music adding that for his sake, he will see to introduce a music department at Benue State University.

He commended the producer for the documentary saying it is the first of its kind and will stand the test of time in the archives.

The chairman of the central planning committee who is also the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Benue State chapter, Rev Akpen Leva, extolled the rich talent exhibited by Zuzu and encouraged him to keep up the good work.

“When I listen to Zuzu songs, I get these feelings that I’m already in heaven. I’m happy and I know that as we celebrate him here on earth while he is still alive, heaven is also celebrating him,” Rev. Leva said.

The producer, Bem Pever, explained that he made the documentary film as a form of evangelism and most importantly, to celebrate the life and songs of Zuzu.

He said people like Zuzu who are a gift to the world must be celebrated while they are still alive because his contribution to the Tiv culture and tradition using the arts of songs and dance is worth it.

“The NKST Church has contributed so much to the development of Christianity and the preservation of the culture, language and tradition. Zuzu is a big and huge part of that journey and therefore worth documenting to serve as a legacy for both his songs and the NKST church,” Perver said.

Our correspondent reports that “A Life of Songs” is a documentary that celebrates the success stories of EE Zuzu who has used his unique voice for the gospel of Jesus Christ and has changed the lives of many people.

The documentary aims to bring to the national and global audience the unique talents of a songwriter who sings in his native language with global appeal that resonates and inspires many.