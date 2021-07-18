The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says it will ensure steady electricity supply and prompt technical support during Eid-el-Kabir celebration within the South-East.

This is contained in statement issued on Sunday by the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

According to Ezeh, the organisation is assuring its customers of its preparedness to provide good services and technical support during the Eid-el-Kabir holiday period.

“Following the declaration of Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, as public holidays by the Federal Government to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, EEDC is wishing her esteemed customers a happy holiday.

“Appropriate arrangement has been made to ensure that our technical teams are well equipped with the necessary resources to attend to faults that may arise during the holiday period, to ensure the holiday is enjoyed by customers.

“Our technical/operation teams will be on ground at our respective district offices to attend to faults that may occur during the holiday period,’’ he said.

Ezeh said that the company’s cash offices would be open to customers between 9a.m. and 3p.m. during the holiday period to enable customers to recharge their meters and also pay their electricity bills.

He said that customers were equally encouraged to take advantage of the alternate payment channels to pay their bills and recharge their meters.

He added that such included the collection agent locations within their neighbourhoods.

“It is advised that customers must obtain receipt for every payment made, with a complementing SMS alert confirming such payments.

“Customers are, therefore, encouraged to make use of our 24/7 Call Centre facility in reporting faults by simply dialing 084700100, or send SMS/WhatsApp to 08150826060 and 08150826061.

“Accident and emergency cases are to be reported by dialing: 08150824301,” he said.

The EEDC spokesman noted that the company remained committed to providing its esteemed customers with improved services, and wished them an enjoyable holiday.

“We also advise that our customers stay safe by observing the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols,” he added. (NAN)

