From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has informed its customers in Awka and environs that the loss of supply currently being experienced within the area that it was a result of power failure from the Agu-Awka injection substation.

The Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh in a statement said the Agu-Awka substation lost supply from the Onitsha Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) station at 10:42 am on November 29, 2021. He said the cause was yet to be communicated.

According to him, the development affected electricity supply to Awka District, Neni, and Agulu 33KV feeders under Ekwulobia District.

“As a result, all our customers in Awka, Agulu, Nise, Neni, Awgbu, Aguluizuigbo, Nanka, Umuchu, Achina, Uga, Obodoukwu, Isuofia, Mkpologwu, Adazinuku, Adaziani, Oraukwu, Nnokwa, Alor, Adazienu, Obeledu, Akwaeze, Igboukwu, Oraezi Aguluezechukwu Town, Ula, Umuchiana, Ihuokpala, Nkolo, Oko Road, Agba, Ekuwlobia Road, Eke Ekwulobia, Stadium Road, Ekekanaya, Ortom Place Hotel, Bank Road, and NAFDAC area are without power supply,” he explained.

Ezeh said the company was standing by for further communication and supply restoration from the TCN and regretted the inconveniences this had caused the company’s customers. He added that the company remained committed to providing improved services to its customers.

