The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has commenced repairs of vandalised equipment at the Enugu Government Reserve Area (GRA).

The Head of Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

He said that the unfortunate incidence threw the area into a week long blackout.

NAN reports that area affected includes some parts of Golf Estate in GRA; Omeje Street, neigbourhoods in Choice Hotel down to Holy Spirit roundabout.

“EEDC is aware of the situation and is doing everything possible to replace the vandalised components of the transformer and restore power supply to customers.

“The affected customers are served by Golf-2 transformer, which was vandalised about a week ago, and there are procedures that need to be observed before we can replace and restore any vandalised transformer.

“However, our engineers had moved in to get the necessary repairs done and restore power to the customers,’’ Ezeh said.

He recalled that recently, two transformers (Golf-4 and Golf-5) within the same GRA area were also vandalised, and they had since been fixed.

“Vandalism is a big challenge impacting on the quality of service to our customers and we are concerned with the rising trend within Golf Estate and the entire GRA area.

“We, therefore, appeal to customers to be more vigilant, protect these installations from vandals, and not allow them to be attacked.

“It costs us money to fix these installations once they are attacked, and our customers are also inconvenienced once this happens and we are not happy about it,’’ the EEDC spokesman appealed.

Ezeh, however, said that the company’s engineers and technicians were also fixing all dysfunctional transformers and electricity components within Enugu and its environs to ensure steady supply. (NAN)