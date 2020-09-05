Customers of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) have continued to express their happiness over the recent improvement in electricity supply.

The customers, who cut across artisans, traders, housewives, and industrialists in Enugu, Nsukka, Awka, Onitsha, Aba, were full of commendation for EEDC on the level of improvement recorded within the last six weeks, acknowledging that it has drastically improved their businesses and quality of life.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, in a press statement attributed the improvement to concerted efforts and huge investments made by the company in maintaining, upgrading and strengthening its network, a project that has been on for over a year.

“We are excited that our customers are already experiencing the effect of these efforts and hope they will reciprocate by promptly paying their energy bills”.

According to Ezeh, there is no way EEDC would be able to sustain this level of improvement if customers do not pay for the services.

The company also urged her customers to desist from illegal activities that negatively impact on its operations, such as meter bypass, energy theft, unauthorised access to the network, vandalism, and others.

To ensure that this level of improvement gets to other parts of the network, Ezeh said that the company has some identified projects that are yet to be executed, which when completed, will positively enhance the service quality and customer experience.

“EEDC is committed to ensuring that this feat already achieved is not just maintained, but surpassed”, Ezeh assured.