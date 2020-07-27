The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has expressed concern over rising cases of vandalism within its network area and appealed to customers to be more vigilant in ensuring that the installations serving them are not vandalised.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, who made this known to newsmen in Enugu on Sunday, regretted the way and manner power facilities belonging to the DisCo are being vandalised across its network. Ezeh said that this negative trend was not only affecting the organisation’s finances, but also adversely impacting the quality of services to customers often subjected to blackout and untold hardship whenever the electrical installations serving them are vandalised.

According to him, the company records cases of vandalism of its electrical installations almost on a daily basis, ranging from armoured cables theft, feeder pillar units, and transformer oil vandalism among others

“We have been recording cases of vandalism almost on a daily basis across the network, and this should not be allowed to continue.”