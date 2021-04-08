Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) yesterday said that over 120 its distribution substations have been attacked, and items worth millions of Naira vandalized this year.

This is just as three suspected vandals were last week apprehended by members of vigilante group in Akwa-Ukwu, Nnewi, Anambra State while attempting to vandalize a 300KVA distribution substation, property of EEDC located at Akwa-Ukwu, Nnewi District.

Lamenting the continued attack of its installations in the South East, the company said some of the items usually vandalized included: armored cables, intermediate cables, feeder pillars units, transformer oil and bare conductors.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, who expressed worry over the actions of those he called unscrupulous elements; noted that such activities undermine the efforts being made by the company to improve its service quality to customers.

He said, “Since the beginning of this year, the rate of vandalism across our network has been on the rise, as over 120 distribution substations have been attacked, and items worth millions of Naira vandalized.

“Vandalism still remains a cog in the wheel of progress and constitutes a very big distraction to our organization as we continuously channel resources ought to be used for other meaningful projects to replace vandalized items.”

Eze disclosed that the three suspects were handed over to the Orba Police Division and subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Awka, for further interrogation and possible prosecution.

The trio he also said were found to have masterminded the attack on Ibollo 500KVA distribution substation at Oraifite, Anambra State last month.

Meanwhile, he said a security man attached to Welder Estate, Agu-Awka, Awka Anambra State, Adams Taiwo, was charged to court for attacking a staff of EEDC, inflicting machete cut on his arms and maliciously vandalizing a Toyota Hilux truck belonging to the company.

Adams was arraigned at Amawbia Magistrate Court, Anambra State, before Magistrate Doris Udensi, on three count charge, according to Eze was subsequently remanded in police custody pending when his bail conditions would be met; while the matter was adjourned to May 4, for hearing.

EEDC has however, cautioned its customers to desist from attacking their staff who were on their legitimate duties, but rather use the established redress channels to lodge their grievances.