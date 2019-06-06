In keeping with its commitment towards professional development of its employees, ensuring they are recognised and rewarded accordingly, the management of Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC), has announced the promotion of 164 staff in the organisation.

The EEDC Head of Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement issued recently that the promotion was in keeping with its commitment to the professional development of employees.

Ezeh also said that a total of 178 staff of the organisation received step increases, while 1661 had their appointments confirmed. “These developments are the result of staff performance in the 2018 performance appraisal exercise.” He said that EEDC had in 2017, adopted the Performance Management System as a means of measuring and evaluating the performance of its staff, in line with their respective Key Performance Indices (KPIs), adding that with this every staff was objectively assessed by their supervisors.

“The management in a circular, congratulated the affected staff and urged others to redouble their efforts to be part of the next promotion exercise. It went further to reassure them of its commitment to consistently train and retrain staff, and also recognise and reward good performance,” he disclosed.