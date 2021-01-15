The Management of Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has recognized 521 staff of the organization that performed exceptionally well in their respective areas. This is part of its commitment towards rewarding excellence and hard work.

Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, said that this move at this critical time when most organizations are struggling to remain afloat clearly demonstrates the organization’s belief in staff motivation and welfare.

Ezeh confirmed that 54 staff of the organization who were in acting positions had their appointments confirmed, 408 received step increases, while 59 were promoted to the next level.

“These staff were selected after the completion of the 2019 performance appraisal exercise carried out by the various Departmental Heads, followed by a critical review of each staff’s performance by the Performance Management Committee, with their recommendation to the Executive Management Committee, and final approval of the Board of Directors”, Ezeh said.

He further explained that in 2017, EEDC adopted the Performance Management system as a means of measuring and evaluating the performance of its staff, in line with their respective Key Performance Indices (KPIs). This allowed every staff to be objectively assessed by their supervisors at the end of the appraisal period, based on their KPIs.

The Management of EEDC, through a memo signed by the Acting Head of Human Resources, Nkiru Chukwuma, congratulated the affected staff and encouraged others to keep putting in their best towards the progress of the organization.

Part of the memo read, “Management appreciates the contribution of all staff towards our common goal and promises to continually reward hard work, creativity and tenacity.”