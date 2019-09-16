The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has restored power supply to the Imo State secretariat after seven years of outage occasioned by huge debts.

EEDC had restored supply to the secretariat complex sited along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, at the weekend, and civil servants are expected to be in ecstatic mood as they resume duties to meet a lit working environment.

Daily Sun gathered that the failure of the previous administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha to settle debts owed to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) had led to the disconnection of the secretariat complex by the power firm.

Governor Emeka Ihedioha had on assumption of office visited the secretariat where he noticed the situation and promised to clear the debt with EEDC and ensure the restoration of power supply.

Barely a month after, the Governor, through the newly established Imo Power and Rural Electricity Agency (I-POREA) has restored power to the secretariat.

Last Friday, some workers at the state secretariat were surprised to witness electricity supply from EDDC before the close of work. The return of public power supply to the secretariat had further lifted the mood of the workers as it comes ate same time Governor Ihedioha has restored 100 per cent salary payment to civil servants.

Imo State workers had been at logger-head with the immediate past administration as their salaries were slashed on the grounds of the country’s economic recession and dwindling income to the state.