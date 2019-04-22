Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC), used the occasion of Easter celebration to wish its customers a happy Easter holiday, as they commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, even as it reached out to 10 motherless babies and old people’s homes across its coverage area within the five South Eastern states.

This initiative by EEDC, as described by its Head of Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, is the organisation’s way of giving back to the society and remembering the less privileged and downtrodden in society.

Ezeh said these selected motherless babies and old people’s homes will be presented with food, beverages and toiletries.

At the weekend, some representatives of EEDC, led by Ezeh, were at the Guardian Angel Motherless Babies Home, Nwanne Di Na Mba Estate, New Haven Extension, Enugu, and Rehabilitation Centre, Emene, Enugu, to present the gift items to the homes.

In her appreciation, the Matron of Guardian Angel Motherless Babies Home, Sister Martin Agnes Ibewuike, commended EEDC for remembering them and making out time to visit them, especially during the Easter period. She prayed to God to reward the effort of the company. “Welcome EEDC, thank you and God bless you for supporting us and celebrating with us,” she said.

Also, the Principal of Rehabilitation Centre, Emene, Enugu, Mr. Anthony Agu, appreciated the efforts of EEDC in deeming it fit to visit them. “We are very happy that EEDC in its corporate responsibility has remembered an institution like ours. They will continue to grow from strength to strength,” he said.

Agu used the opportunity to appeal to other corporate bodies and well meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture by EEDC.

Ezeh further stated that the exercise happened simultaneously at the selected locations across the South East. EEDC has in the past engaged in initiatives aimed at

empowering and enhancing the lives of the people, especially youths. These include the distribution of books and other educational materials worth millions of naira to secondary and tertiary institutions within the South East, in partnership with Sir. Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF).