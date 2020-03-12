The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has stated that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) order on capping of estimated bill would begin to reflect in the April 2020 energy bill. This it explained was because current energy consumption would will only reflect in the succeeding month’s energy bill, which is in line with the billing cycle.

Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, gave the clarification during a chat with newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.

According to Ezeh, EEDC has already initiated all necessary arrangement to ensure the smooth implementation of this directive. He siad customers who have received their March bill, which is for energy consumed in the month of February, are encouraged to pay their current energy bills in full, as well as their outstanding arrears.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued an order on February 20, 2020, capping estimated billing thereby changing the Estimated Billing Methodology as a basis for computing consumption of unmetered customers.