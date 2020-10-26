In keeping with its commitment to consistently invest in her network and improve quality of service, the Enugu Electricity Distribution (EEDC) Plc plans to migrate customers to enjoy improved and better services. This exercise will affect customers served by 40 Feeders spread across Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo States; with Abia and Imo States accounting for 72.5 per cent. This was made known by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, while chatting with newsmen in Enugu, on Sunday.

According to Ezeh, “the various investments made by EEDC on its network have continued to yield positive results, as customers served by these affected Feeders will begin to enjoy guaranteed daily supply above 13 hours from November”. With this development, customers are expected to support EEDC by promptly paying their bills to enable the company sustain this standard and make more investment in its network, translating to improved service delivery.

“Customers are, therefore, urged to desist from acts capable of undermining these positive efforts embarked on by EEDC”, Ezeh added. EEDC has been investing heavily in its network, with a view to upgrading and strengthening it to deliver better service to its customers; and effort is on to migrate more customers across the network, to enjoy improved services.