In line with its core values of professionalism and customer focus, the management of Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC) has commenced customer service training for its staff. This is in furtherance to the transformational culture change initiative instituted by the company last year, and part of its conscious effort to improve service delivery and customer experience.

The training scheduled to last for three months, kicked off in Enugu on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with about 200 participants across the five training locations.

The Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, made this known to newsmen in Enugu, over the weekend.

According to Ezeh, the training which involves both the customer facing and back office/support staff is a strategic effort to inculcate that needed customer service qualities in every staff of the organisation; positioning them better to deliver efficient and quality service to its esteemed customers. As a service-oriented organisation, it is expected that all staff possess those qualities typical of a good customer service person; that is why the management approved the training of all staff to bring them up-stream in customer service delivery and help usher in excellent service culture for great customer experience.