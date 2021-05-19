Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC) has been adjudged the “Best in Human Resource Development” for the year 2020 by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

The electricity distribution company according to ITF achieved the feat following its efforts in the area of human capital development and capacity building within the South-Eastern geopolitical zone of the country.

ITF Enugu Area Manager, Uzoamaka Yahaya who presented the award to EEDC at the company’s Corporate Headquarters, Okpara Avenue Enugu, also disclosed that the power firm clinched the coveted award for the first time by meeting and exceeding all the necessary training requirements and financial obligations.

Yahaya explained that the award was designed to recognize brands passionate about continuous learning and development of its employees, which was expected to yield an overall improvement in performance across a broad range of operational and customer service activities.

Responding, the Head, Human Resources, Nkiru Chukwuma, who received the award on behalf of EEDC, appreciated ITF for acknowledging all that the company has been doing in empowering its personnel, and reiterated its continued commitment to the training and retraining of staff, as they remained its critical asset.

She said, “We recognize that training and retraining of employees result in excellence in service delivery, which is a key part of our operations and we intend to remain at the top in learning and development.”