The Culture Change project embarked by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC) has been described as one that could bring about transformation and holistic development in the South East zone.

The General Manager, Community and Social Development Project (CSDP), Abia State, Dr. Chinatu Njoku, stated this Wednesday in Umuahia while giving his goodwill message at its launch.

Njoku, who expressed his excitement over the noble initiative, identified EEDC as critical to his organisation’s operation, stating that as a World Bank Assisted agency, they have close to 100 community projects in electricity to execute.

In his remark, the Managing Director/CEO, EEDC, Mr. Okey Nwosu, assured Njoku that customers would begin to experience this new attitude injected in the operations of EEDC. He equally charged every staff o to embrace the culture change and do away with the old ways of doing things, reminding them that the “customer should always be at the center of all we do.” Nwosu reminded staff of “the mandate from the Board to change our attitude and ensure we uphold integrity in all we do;” emphasising the importance of the project to the success of the organization.

He also encouraged staff to begin to communicate the change to customers, both in words and deeds.

Highlight of the event was the unveiling of the new core purpose and core values of the organisation to members of staff. Early January, EEDC engaged the services of Parsifal Partners, a transformational culture change consultant to assist the company with the project. The consultant had extensive engagement with members of staff, customers and contractors, and arrived at the fact that most of the problems the company is contending with has to do with negative attitude to work by staff of the company.

EEDC had the inaugural launch of its Transformational Culture Change project on July 9, 2019 at its Corporate Headquarters in Enugu, where 100 Change Ambassadors were formally inaugurated.