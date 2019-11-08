Joan Eregare

In recognition of his immense and unquantifiable labour of love in bringing home hundreds of stranded Nigerians from South Africa in the height of the recent xenophobic attacks, top rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, in association with civil rights activist, Joe Okei-Odumakin, has taken up the microphone to appreciate and celebrate Allen Onyema, the CEO of Air Peace.

Explaining the reason he chose to honour Onyema, with the song, ‘Onyema Onyema’, Eedris, who is known for his unrelenting fight against societal evil, said, “I extol and commend Chief Onyema for his love for Nigeria, irrespective of whose side the pendulum swings. His labour of love is simply unquantifiable and worthy of emulation. Nigeria needs men like him to get to the eldorado. He is a man with heart of gold.”

Asked why he decided to do the song in conjunction with Odumakin, the rapper cum activist averred: “We are kindred spirits. Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin has my kind of spirit and she is a fighter amongst fighters, a true amazon whose sincerity and tenacity of purpose is unquestionable. Again, her love for Nigeria equals mine, and that informed my decision to partner with her in the project as a worthy icon and heroine of our time; solid, untainted and unfettered enough to celebrate yet another worthy icon of Nigeria in the person of Allen Onyema.”

The creative marriage between Lakreem Entertainment and Centre for Change Initiative that gave birth to ‘Onyema Onyema’ is waxing stronger as the two bodies are exploring other avenues in their collective quest to make Nigeria a better place for all.

According to the management of Lakreem Entertainment, the audio/visual offering of the single, ‘Onyema Onyema’ will hit the airwaves in a fortnight.