From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, secured the conviction of three cyber criminals before Justice A. T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, bringing to 33 the number of internet fraud convictions recorded by the zone within 24 hours.

The zone had, on Wednesday, secured 30 convictions before Justice A. T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The convicted internet fraudsters were arraigned separately on one count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretences.

They are Okei Morrison Onome, Ejiro Nwaju, Oki Alex Efe, Omoghene Gift, Collins Odinaka, Onyue Martins Ifeanyi, Azubuike Christian, Achiever Effiong, Adeniyi Michael Femi, Eze John Paul, Akinayomide James, Adejube Isaac Oluwadunsin, Isaac Phillip, Ibrahim Olalekan Olagoke and Paul Obinna Thomas.

Others are Damilola Michael, Umoru Mosuru, Dotun Ogunboye Olaleye, Adekunle Joshua, Elliot Igunbor, Ezomo Junior, David Oluwatobi, Ereoman Emmanuel, Oyetunde Victor Temitope, Nurudeen Abiodun Imole and Adeboye Victor. All the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

The prosecution counsel, Francis Jirbo, Austin Ozigbu and Ibrahim Mohammed prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants, accordingly.

Justice Mohammed convicted and sentenced the quartet of Imole, Olagoke Ibrahim, Odinaka, John Paul, Adekunle Joshua to three years imprisonment with the option of N500, 000 fine each. The duo of Damilola Michael and David Oluwatobi were sentenced to two years imprisonment or N300, 000 fine each. Others bagged two years imprisonment or a fine of N200, 000 each, while the three sureties bagged two years imprisonment with option of N100, 000 fine each.

In another ruling yesterday, Justice Mohammed convicted Oladepo Olawale, Victor Benjamin and Adeboyega Muritala Idowu for impersonating foreign nationals in their attempt to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Adeboyega Muritala Idowu was discovered to have falsely presented himself as Bendik Phillip, John Micepl to defraud an American citizen of $19,650.