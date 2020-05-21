Lukman Olabiyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared that no matter the antics of blackmail or smear campaigns against the Commission and its chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the agency would not relent in its fight against corruption.

In a statement issued yesterday by the EFCC head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the commissn declared its unwavering resolution against war on corruption.

The EFCC has therefore, advised those employing desperate antics of blackmail, and smear campaigns against the war being fought against corrupt practices by the commission and Magu, to have a rethink because their campaign would not change the stands of the commission on corrupt practices.

The statement reads: “The attention of EFCC has been drawn to the antics of some few elements in the social media, employing desperate antics of blackmail, and smear campaigns against the successful war being fought against corrupt practices by the commission and its courageous Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

“As a law enforcement agency, the EFCC has enough facts about the sponsors of such insidious campaigns. It is an unflattering fact that corruption will always fight back and the commission is not surprised that such a campaign could be coming from some overseas-based, politically-exposed and disgraced elements being investigated for unnerving acts of corruption.

“For his courage, consistence and never-say-die spirit, Magu, would undoubtedly, have a tribe of hard critics, cynics and bitter foes. However, it is uncharitable to link him with the ownership of some buildings belonging to other individuals with verifiable addresses. It is even ridiculous to allege that he shied away from being served a fictitious writ of summons over a matter long decided by the Judiciary.

“The commission finds every unfounded claim against it and its helmsman, as desperate backlash from disreputable elements suffering its uncompromising works against corrupt practices. We are not worried about such retrograde moves. Members of the public only need to ignore tendencies aimed at blackmailing the EFCC and its workforce, “ the statement read.

The statement further disclosed that the commission was already on the trail of all the blackmailers and paid agents of darkness armed against EFCC .

Besides, EFCC stated that appropriate legal actions would be taken against bloggers and their promoters embarking on a campaign of calumny against it.

“The EFCC, its helmsman and entire workforce would not be dismayed or distracted in any way. The task of fighting corruption is sacrosanct and no reactionary antics of detractors will succeed against the Commission,” the statement read further .

Meanwhile, Magu, has advised Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters using the raging Coronavirus pandemic to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Acording to him, fraudsters are on the prowl promising innocent Nigerians access to palliatives from the government, in a bid to manipulate their banking details against them.

“Do not accept calls from unknown person purporting to be in charge of distribution of palliatives on behalf of federal government or asking you to send details of your bank account”, he said.

Magu, who spoke through Philips Stephanie, Head, Advance Fee Fraud, AFF Section, Makurdi Office of the EFCC, called on financial institutions and Designated Non-Financial Institutions, DFNIs, to always apply due diligence in handling online financial transactions to stem the growing rate of cybercrime in the country.