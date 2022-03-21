From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council (ANSTRC) has condemned the inhuman treatment being meted to the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obiano was intercepted at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, last Thursday, by the antigraft agency on his way to the United States of America, after the inauguration of his successor, Chukwuma Soludo.

The traditional rulers described as despicable a viral video that showing the ex-governor wearing a red boxer and a white T-Shirt in EFCC custody.

They were utterly shocked and disappointed that someone of Obiano’s status was treated in such a distasteful and reprehensible manner by an agency of the Federal government.

A statement dated March 20, 2022, and signed by their Chairman, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, also expressed worry that the video emanated from a highly secure environment, stressing that the sole aim of those behind it was to embarrass Obiano and the people of Anambra State, whose governor he was until March 17.

They appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to call the EFCC to order by ensuring that Obiano was not subjected to further inhuman conditions.

“Without prejudice to the responsibility of the EFCC to carry out its statutory duties, such treatment of Chief Obiano is absolutely dehumanizing and would not bring any value to whatever investigation being conducted by the EFCC.

“Therefore, the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, on behalf of all the traditional rulers of Anambra State, calls on the EFCC to treat Chief Obiano with due civility and immediately restore him to his personal comfort whilst expeditiously working to conclude its investigation,” Achebe stated.