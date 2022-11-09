From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, said the commission has appealed the contempt of court rulings against him by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

“Well, we have appealed against it, so we allow the natural course of law to take its effect,” he told journalists on the sidelines of budget defence at the House of Representives, yesterday

The court had ordered that Bawa committed to Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja for contempt of court.

Meanwhile, Bawa said the commission has appealed to the National Assembly for more funding to enhance its operations.

He made the appeal when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance Crimes for the defence of the agency’s 2023 budget proposals.

The EFCC boss said the commission needs more for funds for the completion of its academy amongst other capital projects.

Bawa noted that in line with extant rules, the EFCC have opened an account for confiscated and forfeited properties.

“We have opened that, and of course, we are remitting all that belongs to the Federal Government into that account. Of course, other victims of crimes are being paid based on the recoveries that were made on their behalf.

“Yes of course, that is it. We are building a brand new EFCC Academy and we need funding for that. Last year N3 billion was allocated and this year nothing was allocated for it, and that is why we are pleading to members that we need to have this new EFCC Academy because of course we have to learn, as fighters of crime we have to be ahead of these criminals and the only way you can do that is by training and re-training and re-training and re-training again. It can never end.

“Of course we have a very purposeful 9th National Assembly that we have a very good working relationship with them. I believe that, they are going to heed to our request.”