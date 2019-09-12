Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Ilorin office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the people of Kwara to collaborate with the Commission in order for it succeed in its fight against corruption in the state.

The zonal head of the Commission, Mr Isyaku Sharu, made the call while delivering a paper at the 26th Kwara NUJ (Nigerian Union of Journalists) Media Parliament in Ilorin.

He said the people of Kwara should feel free to report any fraudulent activities to the Commission without any fear, adding that such information will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality it deserves.

Mr Sharu explained that since the inception of its activities the Commission has secured several convictions as well as recovered large sum of money in the zone.

He noted that most of the properties seized have been forfeited to the Federal Government.

Mr Sharu advised civil servants to desist from being involved in any act of corruption in the discharge of their duties.

He assured the residents of the state of the determination of the Commission to ensure the zone is rid of corruption.

In his remark, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the INEC in Kwara State, Malam Garba Attahiru Madami, said that corruption is a big problem that needs to removed from public life.

He urged stakeholders to collaborate and ensure the reduction of corruption in society.

Earlier in his address, the chairman, Kwara State Council of NUJ, Malam umar Abdulwahab, assured that the journalist will contribute their quota in ensuring that the fight against corruption is won.

The theme of the media round table is ‘Anti-Corruption Fight in Nigeria: The Kwara State Experience’.