The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has appointed Mr. Ibrahim Shazali as the new head of its Gombe zonal office.

Shazali, a deputy chief detective superintendent, was the second in command of the Kano zonal office prior to his assumption of office on May 4.

He joined the EFCC in 2004 as an administrative staff after obtaining a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Business Administration with specialisation in Actuarial Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1998 and later attended the first regular cadet training at Nigeria Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, in 2005.

Shazalli obtained a Masters Degree in Forensic Accounting from Sheffield Hallam University, United Kingdom in 2015, and also attended the National Institute for Security Studies. He is now a fellow of the Institute.