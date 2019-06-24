LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ilorin zonal office on Monday June 24, 2019, arraigned three persons on offences bordering on internet fraud before Justice M Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The suspects which included Akeem Mustapha, Murtala Rasheed and Abolarin, Samuel Sunday, pleaded not guilty to the separate charges levelled against them by the anti-graft body.

One of the charges reads that you, Murtala Rasheed (Alias;Oluwakayode Adebayo) sometime in February 2019, in Ilorin, within the judicial division of the High Court, with the intent to defraud, had in your possession, a document containing false pretence, to with, mail-tagged sugar baby which you sent on Thursday, February 8, 2018, from your acclaimed email [email protected]to one j[email protected] while acting as Murtala Rasheed containing format for defrauding sugar babies by promising to place them on weekly pay of N500 and sending a cheque of £3,650 and they getting the difference of £3,150, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 and 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud-related offences act, 2006 and punishable under section 1 of the same act.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Andrew Akoja informed the presiding judge “in view of the plea of the accused persons, we urge this honourable court to give a date for the trial to enable us to prove our case; we also pray your lordship to remand the accused persons in prison custody.”

Responding, defence counsel, S.O Babakebe told the court that “my lord, we have approached the complainant about plea bargain agreement,

we urge you to give a short date and remand my clients in EFCC custody.”

Justice Abdulgafar, however, adjourned the case till June 26, 2019, for report on plea bargain and ordered the accused to be remanded in the custody of the EFCC.