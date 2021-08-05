From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Yusuf Yakubu before Honourable Justice Sanusi Ma’aji of the Kano State High Court on a one-count charge of misappropriation.

The defendant allegedly obtained the sum of $870,000 from the complainant under the pretext of changing the same to naira but instead partly returned the sum of 220,300,000 and diverted the remaining balance of 197,600,000.

The charge read that ‘Yakubu Yusuf on or about 14 of January 2021 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud dishonestly misappropriated the sum of N149,000,000 (One Hundred And Forty-Nine Million Naira Only) belonging to one Oliver Ogokumaka and Obumnemi Okoli and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 308 and punishable under section 309 of the Penal Code.’

After listening to the charge, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Counsel for the prosecution Musa Isah asked for a trial date.

However, counsel for the defendant Abdul Adamu informed the court that he had filed a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

Consequently, Justice Ma’aji adjourned the matter to August 18th for argument on the motion.

The defendant was granted bail in the N50,000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) only and two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties must be a relative of the defendant and both must also be a resident of Kano while their business addresses must also be verified.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.