For allegedly issuing a dud check, a businesswoman, Mrs. Anna Ogbole, has been dragged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Makurdi zonal office.

The accused was arraigned alongside her company Henot Global Business Limited on a two-count charge for alleged issuance of dud cheque before Justice S. O. Itodo of the Benue State High Court, sitting in Makurdi on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

It was gathered that the office of the zonal head, EFCC Makurdi, received a petition from a complainant against Mrs. Anna Ogbole alleging that he entered into an agreement with the suspect to finance a contract she was awarded.

The complainant who alleged that he made a contribution to the sum of N3.2 million towards the execution of the project said the suspect issued him a cheque of the said amount which was returned unpaid.

He said all his efforts to persuade the suspect to honour their agreement personally and through several responsible persons failed.

When the charges were read to her, the accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ and the prosecution counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua, asked for a trial date urging the court to remand the accused in prison custody.

However, the accused counsel, E. C. A. Hundu, told the court that he had a bail application before the court and prayed the court to grant his client bail.

Justice Itodo granted bail to the accused in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum who must also show evidence of three-year tax clearance and must be residents of Makurdi township and submit their two recent passport photograph.

The case was therefore adjourned to June 10 and 11 2019 for trial.