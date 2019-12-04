Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi zonal office, yesterday arraigned former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Emmanuel Kucha.

Kucha was arraigned before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon at Federal High Court Makurdi, Benue State on a four-count charge of conspiracy, misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office and gratification.

The former vice chancellor, being a public officer of FUAM, Benue State, was alleged to have been involved in obtaining money as bribe in the course of performing is official duties.

One of the charge reads: “That you, Emmanuel Kucha, whilst serving as the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, between 2012 and 2017, in Makurdi, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did accept the total sum of N70,327,197 as a bribe for performing your official act and, thereby, committed an offence contrary to section 18(c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 18(d) of the same Act”.

He pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him even as the prosecution counsel, Y.Y. Tarfa, confirmed to court that he received the bail application of the defendant and prayed for a date to open his case.

The defence counsel, Timothy Dim, moved his bail application and urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms, and to remand the defendant in EFCC custody pending the perfection of his bail condition which the Court granted.

Justice Olajuwon granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N10million with one surety in like sum.

He added that the surety must be public servant with the federal or Benue State government on grade level 17 and must submit two recent passport photographs

The suspect was remanded in EFCC custody pending the perfection of his bail condition while the case was adjourned to January 5, 2020 for commencement of trial.