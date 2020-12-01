By Paul Orude Bauchi

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has arraigned former Bauchi State Director General Bauchi Geographic and Information System BAGIES Honorable Baba Abubakar Suleiman in Court over allegations of fraud.

Suleiman is also accused of obtaining money under false pretense.

The case no BA/52/2020 is between the Federal Government of Nigeria against Honorable Baba Abubakar Suleiman and Yusuf Abubakar.

The accused Suleiman and one other Abubakar were arrianged before Justice Mohammed Abubakar Sambo of State Hgh court Number three, on Tuesday in Bauchi by EFCC detectives led by Barnabas Okpapi.

He said they were arraigned on seven count charges contrary to section 362,363,366 and 368 of the Penal code.

Okpapi said EFCC received a petition against Suleiman on allegations of forging documents, being in possession of forged document and obtaining money under false pretense

He said after investigating the matter a prima facie was establish linking the defendants with the alleged offences.

Detectives said Kamal Ibrahim Sabo is the complainant who alleged that the accused diverted his land which was allocated to him by the Bauchi state government and sold it.

He alleged that sometimes in November 2019 Abubakar made a false document with an agreement between himself and Kamal the document is in his possession with application of withdrawal of interest in respect of Property number BA/40554 dated 28 November 2019.

Barnabas said The false agreement was used as genuine document an offence contrary to section 362,363,364,366 and 368 of the penal code laws.

He alleged that Suleiman conspired and committrd illegal act to obtain money the sum of 15.5 million Naira under false pretense and falsely the said money was for the purchase of a plot of land NO/BA/40554 in the name of Alhaji Kamal Ibrahim Sabo and offence contrary to section1(3) and section 1(b) of the advance fee fraud and other fraud related matters act 2006 punishable under section 1(C3) and section 1(3) of the same act.

When the case was mentioned the two accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offence .

Counsel to the accused Barrister Mathias Tsuwa filed bail applications for the accused.

The presiding Judge Justice Sambo ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody and fix 3rd December for ruling on the bail application.