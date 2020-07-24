Desmond Mgboh/Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the quartet of Alhaji Musa Saleh, Shuaibu Muhammed, Garba Ado and Bala Mato before a Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Lawan Wada on an eight count charge of criminal breach of trust and forgery.

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons allegedly conspired and diverted the sum of N71,800,000, which was meant for the supply of rice and spaghetti to members of National Union of Teachers, Gwarzo Branch, Kano State.

They were further accused of fraudulently forging the award letters, which were addressed to the Managing Director, Muzaimus Imports and Exports Nigeria Limited in an effort to execute their illegal act.

One of the charges read that,” Alhaji Musa Saleh while, acting as the coordinator of National Union of Teachers Gwarzo, Bala Mato, Garba Ado and Shuaibu Mohammed sometime in July 2018 or thereabout in Kano within the Jurisdiction of this honorable court did dishonestly converted to your personal use the sum of N50,800,000, being the value of 4000 bags of Thailand rice meant for distribution among the members National Union of Teachers Gwarzo Branch from one Muzaimus Import and Export Limited”.

According to the charge, the offences in question were contrary to Section 311 and punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code Law.

However, when the charge was read to the accused persons, they all pleaded not guilty, following which the prosecution counsel, Zarami Mohammed requested the court to fix a date for the hearing of the case.

Following their applications for bail, Justice Wada admitted the 2nd, 3rd and 4th accused persons to bail in the sum N5,000,000, with two reliable sureties, while the 1st accused person, whose name appeared in all the 8 count charge, was granted bail in the sum N20,000,000 and two reliable sureties

Justice Lawan Wada ordered that all of the sureties must be civil servants, not below Grade Level 12 and must also swear to an affidavit of means while adjourning the case to 26th August, 2020 for commencement of trial.