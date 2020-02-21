Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, yesterday, arraigned a sixty-six year old contractor, Joseph Oluwole Komolafe before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

Komolafe, was arraigned on a one count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of about thirty one million naira.

The commission alleged that the defendant diverted the said money from the fund meant to supply laboratory equipments for the University of Ilorin.

The charge against Komolafe reads : “That you, Oluwole Kamolafe being the alter ego of Destiny Work Limited, sometime in July, 2015, in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did cheat Femimat Concept Limited the sum of N31, 500,000.00 (Thirty one million, five hundred thousand naira), when you intentionally induced Femimat Concept Limited to supply laboratory equipment in respect of a contract worth N128,199,968.00 (One hundred and twenty eight million one hundred and ninety nine thousand, nine hundred and sixty eight naira) to University of Ilorin in your stead, which he would not supply but for your inducement and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 320 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 322 of the same Penal Code”

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge.