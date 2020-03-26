Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A middle -aged-man, Musa Abubakar, yesterday appeared before Justice M. A. Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court sitting in Makurdi, on a one-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust.

According to the Head, Public Affairs Unit of EFCC, Makurdi Zone, Nwanyinma Okeanu, EFCC received a petition from a complainant who alleged that sometime in November, 2018, he supplied 4,500 bags of cement worth N10,448,000.00 to the suspect, on the condition that the defendant would sell and remit the money to him.

But the suspect rather, absconded and all efforts to recover either the bags of cement or money equivalent, proved abortive.

Abubakar pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The charge reads: “That you, Musa Abubakar between the month of October 2018 and December 2018 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, being entrusted with 4,500 bags of cement valued at N10,448,000 by one Abdulrahim Abubakar, did dishonestly misappropriate the said sum of N10,448,000 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 312 of Penal Code Laws of Benue State (CAP)124 (Revised Edition), 2004 and punishable under Section 313 of the same Laws”.

Following Abubakar’s plea, prosecuting counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua requested for a trial date, and asked the Court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre. But counsel to the defendant, I. M. Mari ,asked the court to grant his client bail on most liberal terms. Justice Ikpambese granted bail to defendant in the sum of N500,000.00 with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, he said, must reside and have landed property within the jurisdiction of the Court and must show evidence of such or could be civil servants not below Grade Level 8.

The judge said the sureties must submit their letter of appointment and identification cards.

The sureties and defendant must also summit two recent passport photographs with the Court.