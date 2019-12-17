Lukman Olabiyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned Malik Wakili for allegedly impersonating the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and defrauding the minister to the tune of N3,106, 216.

Wakili was docked before Justice Chukwujeku Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos on three – count charge.

The EFCC told Aneke that Wakili conspired with Abdullahi Umar, said to be at large, “to fraudulently impersonate Fashola, with intent to gain a monetary advantage for themselves.”

The offence was alleged to have been committed in March this year.

According to the charge, the defendant converted the total sum of N3,106,216, being the value of the Air-Miles Skywards account number EK248739282 of Fashola with the Emirate Airlines and which sum they reasonably ought to have known formed part the proceeds of their unlawful activity, to wit: fraud.

The prosecution said Wakili acted contrary to Sections 15(2)(a) and 27(1)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and was liable to be punished under sections 15(3) and 22(3)(a) of the same Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the three counts pressed against him.

Aneke adjourned till today to rule on the bail application filed on his behalf by his lawyer, Eubena Anedu.

The counsel for the EFCC, Uduak Kufre, did not oppose the bail application but only urged the judge to impose conditions that would ensure that the defendant attended his trial.

The judge ordered that Wakili should be remanded in the prison, pending the ruling on his bail application