Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi zonal office, has arraigned one Mr Akintunde Ogunrinde (aka “Kekere”) for allegedly defrauding his victim of the sum of N800,000.

Mr Ogunrinde, who was arraigned on Tuesday on a one-count charge for intent to defraud, is alleged to have used a UBA ATM card belonging to one Ademola Adewuyi to obtain the sum of N800,000 from a UBA ATM machine.

The accused was arraigned before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon sitting at the Federal High Court, Makurdi, Benue State, after the office of the EFCC zonal head received a petition from a complainant against Mr Ogunrinde.

The accused is alleged to have committed the offense with one Alhaji Baba (aka “White”), now at large, after they used an ATM card belonging to the victim to obtain unauthorized money from his account.

When the charge was read to him, the accused pleaded “not guilty”. The prosecution counsel, G G Chia-Yakua, asked for a trial date and urged the court to remand the accused in prison custody.

The accused’s counsel, I M Mari, however, made an oral application for bail on liberal terms, to which the prosecution counsel raised an objection. The court however granted the oral bail application of the defendant.

Justice Olajuwon granted bail to the accused in the sum of N500,000, with one surety in like sum, adding that the surety must present a letter of identification to the court, show evidence of tax clearance, must reside in Makurdi and submit two recent passport photographs.

He also stated that the address of the surety must be verified by the registrar of the court and the prosecutor must verify the documents the surety present to the court.

Mr Ogunrinde is to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of his bail conditions, with the case having been adjourned to November 21 for trial.