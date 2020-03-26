Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A middle age man, Musa Abubakar has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimccces Commission, (EFCC) Makurdi Zonal Office before Justice M. A. Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court sitting in Makurdi, on a one-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N10,448,000.

According to the Head, Public Affairs Unit of EFCC, Makurdi Zone, Nwanyinma Okeanu, trouble started for Musa Abubakar when the EFCC received a petition from the complainant who alleged that sometimes in November, 2018, he supplied 4,500 bags of cement worth the total sum of N10,418,000.00 to the suspect, on condition that the defendant will sell and remit the said amount to him.

The petitioner further alleged that the suspect absconded after taking delivery of the bags of cement and all efforts to recover either the bags of the cement or money equivalent proved abortive.

Abubakar who was subsequently arrested and arraigned in court on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The charge read thus:

“That you, Musa Abubakar between the month of October, 2018 and December, 2018 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, being entrusted with 4,500 bags of cement valued at N10,448,000 by one Abdulrahim Abubakar, did dishonestly misappropriate the said sum of N10,448,000 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 312 of Penal Code Laws of Benue State (CAP)124 (Revised Edition), 2004 and punishable under Section 313 of the same Laws”.

Following Abubakar’s plea, prosecuting counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua requested for a trial date, and asked the Court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre.

But counsel to defendant, I. M. Mari submitted an application for bail of his client and urged the Court to grant him bail on most liberal terms even as Justice Ikpambese granted bail to defendant in the sum of N500,000.00 with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, he said, must reside and have landed properties within the jurisdiction of the Court and must show evidence of such. Or could be civil servants not below GL 8 and who must submit their letter of appointment and identification cards. The sureties and defendant must also summit two recent passport photographs with the Court.

The defendant was however remanded in EFCC custody pending the perfection of his bail condition, and the case was adjourned till April 27, 2020 for trial to commence.