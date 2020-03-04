Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi zonal office, on Wednesday arraigned one Owolabi Albert on a one-count charge for allegedly obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N2.3 million.

The accused was arraigned before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon sitting at the Federal High Court Makurdi, Benue State.

“That you, Owolabi Albert, sometime in October 2019 in Makurdi, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, obtained a total sum of N2,300,000.00 only from one Pastor Eimoye Jack Omoiji under false pretence that you would use same to clear a container at Apapa Sea Port, Lagos, carrying a Toyota Camry 2010 model ordered by him, which you knew was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(2) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act”.

But Owolabi pleaded not guilty to the charge even as his counsel, S O Idoko, made an oral application for the bail of his client and urged the court to grant him bail on most liberal terms.

However, prosecution counsel, Y Y Tarfa, asked for a trial date and that the accused be remanded in custody pending his bail.

Justice Olajuwon admitted the accused on bail in the sum of N1.5 million with one surety in like sum who must have a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court, must be a civil servant on Grade level 13 and above and must show evidence of tax payment.

The surety must also submit two recent passport photographs.

Owolabi was remanded in EFCC custody pending the perfection of his bail condition after the case was adjourned till May 13, 2020, for the commencement of trial.

Daily Sun gathered that trouble started for Owolabi when the EFCC received a petition from the complainant who alleged that he (Owolabi) was to buy a Toyota Camry 2010 model for him.

The complainant said he paid the total sum of N2.3 million to him but after receiving the said sum he neither did give him the car nor return his money.