Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned one Mustapha Ismail before Hon. Justice Dije Abdu Aboki of the Kano State High Court.

The defendant was arraigned on Thursday on a one-count charge of criminal breach of trust.

He was accused of obtaining the sum of N7,500,000 from the complainant under the guise of supplying him with paddy rice at the rate of N9,000 only per a bag,

However, instead of delivering the goods on the said date as agreed, the defendant allegedly diverted the money to his personal use.

The charge read “that you Mustapha Ismail Abubakar on the 18th of October, 2016, within the jurisdiction of the Kano State High Court being entrusted with certain property to wit: the sum of N7,500,000 (Seven Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) only by FAMCO Foods Limited for the supply of the paddy rice to the company and you refused to supply the paddy rice to the company and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under section 312 of the same Law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty of the charge preferred against him.

Prosecution Counsel, Douglas Gift asked for a trial date in view of the plea of the defendant.

Counsel representing the defendant Mukhtar Bello, moved a bail application for his client.

Following no objection from the prosecution, Justice Aboki granted the defendant bail in the sum of N4,000,000 (Four Million Naira Only) and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must be civil servants on Grade Level 15, owning landed properties with Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) within the jurisdiction of the court.

The matter has been adjourned to February 27, 2020 for the commencement of trial.