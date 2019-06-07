Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office has arraigned one Moses Peter Adoga, a lecturer with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi before Justice Simon O. Aboki of the Nassarawa State High Court sitting in Lafia, on breach of trust.

Adoga was on Friday, June 7, 2019 arraigned on a One-count charge for dishonestly converting the sum of N19,765,200 which was paid into his account for the purpose of Academic staff training and development at Bangor University in the United Kingdom to his own use punishable under Section 312 of Penal Code Laws.

The count charge reads:

“That you Moses Peter Adoga sometime in 2011 in Keffi within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court being entrusted with the sum of N19,765,200 (Nineteen Million Seven Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand Two Hundred Naira) from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) paid into your United Bank for Africa account through Nassarawa State University Diamond Bank Account for the purpose of Academic staff training and development at Bangor University in the United Kingdom; did dishonestly convert same to your own use and thereby committed a Criminal Breach of Trust contrary to section 311 and punishable under section 312 of Penal Code Laws”.

When the charge was read to him in court, the accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ and the prosecution counsel, Mary Onoja asked for a date for the commencement of trial, and that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing of his bail application.