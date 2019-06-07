Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office has arraigned one Moses Peter Adoga, a lecturer with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi before Justice Simon O. Aboki of the Nassarawa State High Court sitting in Lafia, on breach of trust.
Adoga was on Friday, June 7, 2019 arraigned on a One-count charge for dishonestly converting the sum of N19,765,200 which was paid into his account for the purpose of Academic staff training and development at Bangor University in the United Kingdom to his own use punishable under Section 312 of Penal Code Laws.
The count charge reads:
“That you Moses Peter Adoga sometime in 2011 in Keffi within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court being entrusted with the sum of N19,765,200 (Nineteen Million Seven Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand Two Hundred Naira) from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) paid into your United Bank for Africa account through Nassarawa State University Diamond Bank Account for the purpose of Academic staff training and development at Bangor University in the United Kingdom; did dishonestly convert same to your own use and thereby committed a Criminal Breach of Trust contrary to section 311 and punishable under section 312 of Penal Code Laws”.
When the charge was read to him in court, the accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ and the prosecution counsel, Mary Onoja asked for a date for the commencement of trial, and that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing of his bail application.
However, the defense counsel, S. K. Sheltu orally applied for bail for his client and Justice Simon O. Aboki granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2, 000, 000 (Two Milion Naira) with two sureties in like sum.
However, the defendant is to surrender his international passport to the registrar of the Court.
The matter was then adjourned till July 10, 2019 for commencement of trial.
Saturday Sun gathered that a petitioner had approached the EFCC over allegation that Moses Peter Adoga, a lecturer with the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Natural and Applied Science, Nassarawa State University in Keffi, fraudulently obtained a Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) grant in the sum of N19, 756, 200 Million through Nasarawa State University in 2010 to study PhD in Cellular and Molecular Biology at Bangor University, United Kingdom.
The petitioner further alleged that after Adoga obtained this money under guise of overseas PhD training, he never presented any evidence of going or graduating as he claimed and yet he kept giving myriad excuses.
According to the Zonal Public Relations Officer of EFCC, Mrs. Nwanyinma Okeanu, an analysis of Adoga’s statement of account showed that he diverted the funds for Business and sundry purposes other than the reason why the funds were given.
“Eight years after the grant of the money to the suspect, he could not produce PhD certificate from any University. His action may have and stands to disqualify genuine people who ought to have been considered in the nearest future for such grants,” Okeanu stated.
