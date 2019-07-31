Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested eight individuals for production and sales of adulterated fertilizer in Gombe.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday morning in Gombe the zonal head of operation Mr Michael Wetkas, told journalist that the commission had upon recipient of an intelligence on the purported act, set the commission’s machinery on surveillance that eventually led to the arrest of the individuals.

One of the suspects 38 years old Usman Adamu revealed that he specialises in buying empty branded bags and production of the fertilizer from a mixture of 20 percent of suppose lime stones which is completely sand 10 percent of Potassium and 10 percent Calcium abandoning the needed 20 percent Nitrogen, which makes the NPK 20 – 10 – 10.

Mr. Wetkas said the suspects were arrested between Lariski a community in Kirfi Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi and Gombe states with about 600 bags trailer load of sand use for the adulteration and 81 bags of the already adulterated fertilizers.

According to him: “We will do everything within our powers to make sure that this stops, because this is the zenith and pinnacle of wickedness of man to man, our farmers in the rural areas go through a lot to afford a bag fertilizer and this are there defrauding innocent farmers”.

On a tour to Lariski where the suspects were arrested Daily Sun came across the factory where the adulterated fertilizer is been produced and a warehouse where they are being stored before taking out to market for sales. A resident told Daily Sun that some of them were aware of the act but were also afraid of reporting to security officials because they were not sure of what might happen.