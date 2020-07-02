Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three suspected bank fraudsters including a bank security guard have been nabbed by the agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The suspects, who were arrested by officers of the Makurdi office of the EFCC, are said to specialise in defrauding their victims by using bank details obtained through SIM swaps and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

The EFCC’s Head Media and Publicity in the zone, Mr Dele Oyewale, gave the names of the all-male suspects as Michael Damhindi, 36, a security guard with First Bank, North Bank area of Makurdi; Chidi Emmanuel Aniekwe, 32, and Terhemba Iorhen, 35.

The EFCC’s spokesperson said the suspects were arrested at First Bank, at North Bank, Makurdi, explaining that their modus operandi was to station themselves around ATM machines to ostensibly ‘help’ those who want to withdrawal money.

‘Upon arrest, items recovered from them included 1 Mazda millennia car, 31 ATM cards of different banks bearing different names, 10 smart Phones 9 Nokia phones, 2 laptops, 16 starter SIM packs, different kinds of SIM cards of various networks, 1 Glo modem, 1 flash drive and fake currency notes,’ Oyewale disclosed, adding that the suspects would be changed to court as soon as investigations are concluded.