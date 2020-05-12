Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested two Chinese nationals for offering bribe to the tune of N100 million to the zonal head, Sokoto zonal office, and his investigating team.

The two Chinese, Meng Wei Kun and Xu Kuoi of China Zhounghao Nigeria Limited, a construction company, were arrested in a well coordinated operation that lasted for four days.

Parading the suspects, Abdullahi Lawal, the commission Sokoto zonal office head, today newsmen that the duo offered him and his investigating team, the sum of one million naira, to compromise in an ongoing investigation against their company.

“On May 7, 2020, I was contacted by Mr Meng Wei Kun, Managing Director, China Zhounghao Nig. Ltd, in respect of an ongoing investigation against their company. I and my investigating team were offered the sum of one hundred million naira, to compromise the case.

“Four days after series of discussions, it was agreed that I should come for half of the money, which was ready, at their office/residence, along Airport Road, Kasarawa, Sokoto.

“In a well coordinated operation with a team of operatives, Mr Meng Wei Kun and Mr Xu Kuoi, were arrested while giving the bribe money to me at the above address. In the process, the sum of fifty million naira, three laptops, five smartphones and some relevant documents were recovered,” the EFCC zonal head narrated.

Lawal further explained that China Zhounghao Nig. Ltd, is currently being investigated by EFCC Sokoto zonal office over alleged offences of conspiracy, abuse of office, misappropriation, diversion of public finds and money laundering.

The money involve the sum of over fifty billion naira contracts awarded to the company by Zamfara state government, between the period of 2012 to 2019, where the company received payments of over forty one billion naira, and about sixteen billion naira, equivalent to over fifty three million dollars, was diverted and traced to Bureau De Change operators.

The EFCC assured that the duo will be charged to face prosecution in court when investigations is concluded.