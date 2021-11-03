From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sokoto zonal office have arrested three persons in a syndicated employment scam in Sokoto.

The suspects, Ibrahim Shehu, Ibrahim Sifawa and John Danjuma were arrested by the Commission followed a petition against them by one of the victims, Aminu Binji.

The petitioner, according to Zonal Head of the Commission, Bawa Usman Kaltungo, alleged that something in December, 2020, one Aminu Sifawa from Ministry of Youths and sports introduced him to one of the suspects as someone who can help him secure employment.

“In the course of investigation, it was revealed that the suspects lured and convinced their victims to believe that once they made a payment of N350,000 naira each amounting to N700,000 for the two, the offer will be theirs.

“Investigation further revealed that the suspects also made some additional demands from their victims such as transport and training fees bringing the total payment collected from the two suspects to N1,260,000.

The EFCC Zonal head said that upon obtaining a search warrant, both Aminu Sifawa and Ibrahim Shehu were arrested while various incriminating documents which includes fake Nigerian Customs Service employment forms and Nigeria Port Authority’s letters were recovered.

Other items recovered in the suspects house according to Katulngo included prepared aptitude test question papers and score sheets for Nigeria Immigration Service.

He further revealed that suspects confessed that all documents found in his possession were forged and fabricated by him through the help of one John Danjuma of Mbaka & Co Business centre in Abuja.

“He also employed the services of a serving Assistant Superintendent of Nigeria Immigration Service.

“The Immigration officer appeared in his official uniform at the training venue to convince the trainers and make it look genuine.

“The Immigration Superintendent lectured the trainees on the rudiments of Nigeria Immigration Service, prepared exams for them, marked their scripts and awarded scores.

“The Suspect sold to the trainees what he claimed to be the Immigration manual (photocopy) at the cost of 5,000 naira each. He also lured and hired the services of the Officer-in-Charge of the drill, from Sokoto State Vigilante”

Kaltungo however advised the general public to be wary of those who derives pleasure in taking advantage of their situation.

He said there is no federal agencies or parastatals selling appointment offers, urging unsuspecting victims to always ask questions if anyone approach them with such offer