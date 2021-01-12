By Romanus Okoye

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Lagos zonal office have arrested 10 persons over their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud. They were arrested on Saturday, January 9, during an early morning operation in the Alagbado area of Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the commission about their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are Jonathan Daniel Adebayo, Lawal Waidi Seun, Adeosun Joseph, Taiwo Gbemileke, Oseni Omotayo, Emmanuel Fakiyesi, Rasheed Ogunlana, Oladunni Segun, Sowunmi Rotimi and Efetobore Prince Wilfred. Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest were cars, mobile phones, laptop computers, passports, a digital video recorder and a cheque book. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.