Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested ten persons over alleged fraud and other related offences.

The suspects were arrested on Monday, October 21 at Ilorin’s Basin Area following intelligence about their involvement in internet fraud and related crimes.

The suspects are: Paul Chibuzor, David Daniels, Tolu Ogundowole, Tosin Ogundowole, Agwu Goodness, Olayiwola Azeez, Olamide Ijisesan, Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar and Temitope Bambo.

Two of the suspects, Tolu and Tosin Ogundowole, are brothers of the same parent.

Items recovered from the suspects include charms, phones, laptops, fake currency, among others.

The suspects will soon be charged to court, the Commission said.