From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Saturday, August 13, 2022, arrested seven persons suspected to be internet fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ at a hotel close to a popular mall in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Among the suspects were two Muslim clerics: Ahmed Abdulkadir from Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State and Abdullateef Ajibola from Babanlomo in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Others were Tomiwa Kingsley, a corps member currently serving in Pategi Local Government Area of Kwara State, Mujeeb Jatto from Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Adebayo Sofiullah from Babanlomo in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Okeke Wisdom from Anambra State and Festus Ogeleka from Delta State.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two clerics were hired and lodged in the said hotel to offer spiritual help to some of the arrested suspects.

The suspects, who have volunteered useful information to the investigators, would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.