Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Twenty-nine persons suspected to be involved in internet-related frauds have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects were arrested at Akoto Estate, Elebu area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, during an early-morning raid carried out by operatives of the commission on Wednesday.

The arrest was said to have followed a series of surveillance and intelligence gathering on the activities of the suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ by operatives of the commission.

According to EFCC, the preliminary investigation was found to be credible, leading to the sting operation.

Among the items recovered from the suspects were eight exotic cars, many costly phones and laptops, as well as documents suspected to be used for their illicit dealings.

The commission has, however, vowed to charge the suspects to court as soon as investigations are concluded.