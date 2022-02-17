From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin
No fewer than 29 person have been arrested by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC on Thursday, February 17, 2022, for their alleged involvement in internet and other related fraud activities.
The suspects who were arrested at different locations in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State include: Sikiru Mustapha, Abdulmartin Olawale, Gbolahan Abdulamin, Abdulfawaz Olakanmi, Tunde Saheed, David Komolafe, Adebayo Ridwan, Oluwatobi Akinbo, Fatimehin Kayode, Ibrahim Zakariya, Olajide Moshood, Ikudaisi Adesoji, Habeeb Adeyemi and Hassan Akorede.
Others are: Ahmed Quadri, Olanipekun Ibrahim, Olabisi Ololade, Ahmed Akorede, Wasiu Adesina, Damilola Samsudeen, Olaloye Damilare, Nathaniel Laoshe, Adeniyi Opeyemi, Adebayo Shahajudeen, Segun Ajila, Kehinde Olaniyi and Ibitowa Toyeeb.
The arrest followed credible intelligence received by the Command on the activities of the suspects.
Items recovered from them include mobile phones, laptops and cars. Some of the suspects have confessed to the crime and they will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.
