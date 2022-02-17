From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

No fewer than 29 person have been arrested by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC on Thursday, February 17, 2022, for their alleged involvement in internet and other related fraud activities.

The suspects who were arrested at different locations in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State include: Sikiru Mustapha, Abdulmartin Olawale, Gbolahan Abdulamin, Abdulfawaz Olakanmi, Tunde Saheed, David Komolafe, Adebayo Ridwan, Oluwatobi Akinbo, Fatimehin Kayode, Ibrahim Zakariya, Olajide Moshood, Ikudaisi Adesoji, Habeeb Adeyemi and Hassan Akorede.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Others are: Ahmed Quadri, Olanipekun Ibrahim, Olabisi Ololade, Ahmed Akorede, Wasiu Adesina, Damilola Samsudeen, Olaloye Damilare, Nathaniel Laoshe, Adeniyi Opeyemi, Adebayo Shahajudeen, Segun Ajila, Kehinde Olaniyi and Ibitowa Toyeeb.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The arrest followed credible intelligence received by the Command on the activities of the suspects.

Items recovered from them include mobile phones, laptops and cars. Some of the suspects have confessed to the crime and they will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.