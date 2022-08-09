From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, has arrested 29 suspected internet fraud during a sting operation at Omi-Adio, Ibadan, Ido Local Government, Oyo State.

Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptops, two motor-bikes, one i-watch, video games and jewelry.

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the “investigations are concluded.”

The suspects include Abdullahi Kehinde Tawab, Ayomide Alase Abiodun, Hassan Larla Olamilekan, Makinde Adebowale Saheed, Tofunmi Oyebade Segun, Rotimi Gbadamosi Ayomide, Igbamidun Joshua Olamiposi, Gbadamosi Samson Tobiloba, Qodir Ayoola Babalola, Frank Obi Ogechukwu, Olawale Abowaba Joshua, and Dauda Kareem Oladayo.

The list also comprised Hammed Dauda Akanji, Yusuf Akorede Abiodun and Haruna Adedoyin Kayode, Yusuf Lawale Raji, Adejare Ayuba Olamide, Owolabi Gbadamosi Moses, Victor Salami Gbenga, Abdullahi Teslim Taiwo, Oluwaseun Abowaba Samuel, Alase Ayodele Philip, Oduola Kunmi Ireola, Ajayi Olumide Olamilekan, Opeyemi Samuel Enitan, Yusuf Ayobami Qudus, Atanda Jamiu Olamide, Ibrahim Bashit Alade and Ilori Peter Oladapo.