The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, has arrested two siblings and 13 others for alleged internet-related fraud.

Tony Orilade, Acting Spokesperson of the commission, said in a statement on Thursday that the suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 48 years, were arrested at Alarara area of Ibadan.

He said that the suspects were apprehended following intelligence gathering by the agency on their alleged illegal activities.

The spokesman said that three exotic cars, phones, laptops, international passports, Point of Sale (POS) machine and some incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.(NAN)