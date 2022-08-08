From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

As part of its renewed onslaught against corruption and illegal movement of cash through Nigeria’s airports, operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested three internet fraud suspects at the Ilorin International Airport.

The suspects – Olawale Ipadeola, Opeyemi Badmus and Wasiu Babatunde – were arrested on Monday morning, August 8, except for Wasiu whose arrest happened on Saturday, August 6, following actionable intelligence.

Two of the suspects (Olawale and Opeyemi), who flew in from Lagos, landed at the Ilorin airport around 1156 hours into the waiting hands of the eagle-eyed operatives of the EFCC at the airport.

Preliminary investigations about their activities have shown that the suspects possessed several fraudulent documents on the devices.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted ownership of different brands of phones and laptops recovered from them at the point of arrest.

The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.